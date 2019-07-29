Liberia: President Weah Reiterates Commitment to Inclusive, Transparent Leadership

The President of Liberia and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL), Dr. George Manneh Weah, has renewed his pledge to the people of Liberia, both at home and abroad, that he would provide quality leadership during his term, a leadership of inclusive participation, openness, and accountability.

The Chief Executive who called on fellow Liberians to work with him towards achieving a reconciled, united, and prosperous nation, asserted that his leadership is firmly committed to reducing poverty and improving the quality of life for all.

This, he said, is in essence of the true meaning of the "Pro-Poor" mantra articulated by his Government's broad-based development agenda.

Speaking to thousands of Liberians and foreign dignitaries who had converged at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sport Complex to celebrate the 172nd Independence Anniversary of Liberia, July 26, 2019, President Weah called for togetherness that encompasses the peace and prosperity of all Liberians.

"The presence of justice will be evident as we advance our nation with the involvement of us all," the Liberian Leader said, adding, "We, as a nation and people, will face challenges, but let us not be overwhelmed. We must do all within our powers to continue to plant the seeds of unity, maintain peace and reconcile our nation and its people."

President Weah also urged Liberians to muster the courage and do everything within their powers to plant the seed of unity in order to reconcile the nation and its people.

He gave praises and exaltations to the All Almighty God whose tender mercy and blessings, he said, continue to help Liberia face and overcome years of peril.

"As we gather here to celebrate the 172nd Independence of Liberia, let's give thanks and praises to the Almighty God for the protection and many blessings that he has bestowed upon our nation and us as a people," the Chief Executive said.

He said God's goodness and mercy has followed the country and its people throughout 17 decades of statehood, "shielding us from many perils that have threatened our national existence. Despite shortcomings and weaknesses, He has kept us united as one people."

The Liberian Head of State paid homage to his West African counterparts, singling out Presidents Mohammadu Buhari of Nigeria, Macky Sall of Senegal, Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone, Alhassan Qattara of Ivory Coast, Prof. Alpha Conde of Guinea, and Roch Marc Christian Kaboré of Burkina Faso for the show of solidarity in joining Liberians for their 172nd Independence celebration.

President Weah stated: "Excellencies, on behalf of my fellow citizens and in my own name, I would like to take this opportunity to thank you sincerely for this gesture of solidarity, goodwill and support for Liberia. Liberia will never forget this gesture of friendship of high esteem that you have shown to us."

He pledged to work with his counterparts individually and collectively in the spirit of cooperation towards fostering mutual peace and security in the region and to advance prosperity to the citizens of ECOWAS.

President Weah also congratulated the 2019 Independence Day Orator, Madam Leymah Gbowee, for what he described as her inspiring and thoughtful address that has given Liberians insight of the importance of peace and renewed hope for a better Liberia.

The national orator used her oration to call for national unity and reconciliation, urging every Liberian work with the government to achieve its development agenda.

She also called on the government to work in the interest of the citizens.