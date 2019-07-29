Malawi: Police Hunt for Two 'Dangerous' Inmates Who Escaped Zomba Prison

29 July 2019
Malawi police have joined Malawi Prison Services on the hunt for two men who escaped a Zomba Central Prison Wednesday night.

According to Prison spokesperson Chimwemwe Shaba, the two on presion break are Bright Mtelera, 25 and Jones Mkweza, 35.

"We are investigating how the two managed to escape," Shaba said.

He said the two can be dangerous to the society.

Mtelera was serving a six-year jsi term for breaking into abuilding and committing a felony whereas Mkweza was serving a 10-year-jail term for robbery.

The prison sentence for Mtelera was affective April 2 2019 while Mkweza's sentence run from February 16 2018.

Mtelera comes from Mkanda Village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Mlumbe in XZomba while Mkweza s from Mawira Vilage, T/A Kadewere in Chiradzulu District.

