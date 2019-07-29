Ethiopia: Opposition, SPLM-N El Hilu Rebels Meet in Addis Ababa

The Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) and the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North faction led by Abdelaziz El Hilu (SPLM-N El Hilu) met in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa on Thursday. They agreed that a civilian-led government is the best way to end the war and bring about a democratic transformation and a peaceful transfer of power in Sudan.

In a joint statement after the meeting the SPLM-N El-Hilu delegation, headed by Ammar Amoun, and SPA leaders led by Dr Mohamed Naji El Asam, agreed on the need to assess the shortcomings of the Political Agreement signed between the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) and the Transitional Military Council (TMC) on July 17.

Root causes

The parties stressed in their statement that the only comprehensive solution is to address the root causes of the Sudanese crises, the marginalisation and systematic exploitation of people living in remote parts of the country, and the cultural, ethnic and religious discrimination, in particular after "the disastrous military coup [by Omar Al Bashir] on June 30, 1989".

"This is reflected in the disastrous effects embodied in the wars that ended with the secession of South Sudan and the genocide in Darfur, the Nuba Mountains and Blue Nile state", the statement said.

The SPLM-N El Hilu confirmed its support for the SPA, considering the association the most important component of the popular uprising in Sudan. The parties agreed to open channels of communication and coordination, and to continue to have direct meetings.

