Nigeria: 'Why We Asked Akpabio, 16 Others to Take a Bow and Go'

28 July 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Jeremiah Oke

A former Senate leader, Senator Teslim Folarin, at the weekend, explained why the senate asked a former governor of Akwa Ibom, Godswill Akpabio and 16 others to take a bow and go while being screened as ministers.

Akpabio is under investigation by the Economic Crime and Financial Commission (EFCC).

But Folarin said, unknown to many, the senate has its internal workings, rules and traditions that many Nigerians were not privy to, which was employed to ask former governors and members of National Assembly to take a bow.

He said in the case of Akpabio, he had not been found guilty of the charges, maintaining that the Senate did well in screening him.

"Everyone is presume innocent until he is found guilty in competent court of law," he said.

Folarin, who spoke to journalist in Ibadan during the 'thank you party' he organised for constituents over his 2019 electoral victory at the weekend, said the senate under President Ahmed Lawan, won't condescend to be stooge of the executive.

According to Folarin, "We have our traditions. If you are a former member of the National Assembly, it is our tradition to allow you to bow and go.

"Nigerians may not like it but that is the way it is. If you have been a governor of a state before you came to the National Assembly for clearance, we must respect you because you have been entrusted with huge responsibility before.

"What do we ask a governor? Again, in some cases, once they talk for like five minutes, you will know what they have in stock. You don't have to keep people for like one hour before you know you have screen them. If you screen somebody for five minutes, you will know if the person is sound or not," Folarin argued.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
It's Survival of the Fittest as All Housemates Up for Eviction
It's Survival of the Fittest as All Housemates Up for Eviction
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Kenyan Court Orders Arrest of Lupita Nyong'o's Dad, Aunt
Kenyan Court Orders Arrest of Lupita Nyong'o's Dad, Aunt

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.