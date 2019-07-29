South Africa: Sam Meyiwa, Father of Murdered Bafana Star Senzo, Dies

The father of former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa has died.

"It is with great sadness that Uncle Sam has passed on. However, the family is currently preparing a statement to be released shortly," said family spokesperson Nathi Ngwenya told News24 on Monday.

Meyiwa senior died in his home in Umlazi, Durban after reportedly suffering a second stroke.

Samuel Meyiwa had a stroke in August 2018, TimesLive reported on Monday. He had been in and out of hospital since then, EWN reported.

In 2014, Senzo Meyiwa was shot dead at the home of his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, in Vosloorus in what was initially thought to be a robbery gone wrong.

Police have been accused of dragging their feet in the case and are yet to make a breakthrough even though several people in the house witnessed the killing. Police Minister Bheki Cele previously promised to prioritise the case.

More to follow.

Source: News24