Africa: In case You Missed it, Jesus Christ Visited Africa This Weekend!

In case you missed it, Jesus Christ visited the continent this weekend! And there's video to prove it.
The heavenly event started with a Kenyan pastor announcing that he had invited Jesus to come down to his church, and minutes later white Jesus appeared - complete with long blond hair and wearing a robe.
The congregation danced and celebrated on the streets of Kiseria and, of course, the son of God joined in.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.