Africa: In case You Missed it, Jesus Christ Visited Africa This Weekend!

RESOURCE: In case You Missed it, Jesus Christ Visited Africa This Weekend!
29 July 2019
allAfrica.com
Blog

In case you missed it, Jesus Christ visited the continent this weekend! And there's video to prove it.

The heavenly event started with a Kenyan pastor announcing that he had invited Jesus to come down to his church, and minutes later white Jesus appeared - complete with long blond hair and wearing a robe.

The congregation danced and celebrated on the streets of Kiseria and, of course, the son of God joined in.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: allAfrica

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Religion
Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
It's Survival of the Fittest as All Housemates Up for Eviction
It's Survival of the Fittest as All Housemates Up for Eviction
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Kenyan Court Orders Arrest of Lupita Nyong'o's Dad, Aunt
Kenyan Court Orders Arrest of Lupita Nyong'o's Dad, Aunt

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.