Sudan: Sixth University Closes in Sudan

The administration of the University of El Nilein in Khartoum announced yesterday that the university will be closed indefinitely, bringing the number of universities that have been closed to six.

In a statement, the university administration justified the decision by pointing at the safety of students and employees, and at the risk of damage to property.

University of Khartoum

Students at the University of Khartoum rejected the university administration's decision to resume the study, saying that this decision did not take into account the security threats and the turbulent political conditions.

Their initiative, which was signed by 14 faculties, called for a political agreement, security, stability, rehabilitation and the creation of boarding schools.

The initiative also called for the withdrawal of police at the university, the dismantling of jihadist units, the restructuring of the university administration, and a transparent investigation into the destruction of university property.

Wad Madani

The Faculty of Medical Sciences and Technology in Wad Madani, capital of El Gezira, witnessed protests and strikes as students rejected the administration decided to resume the study, and announced examination schedules.

Our editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about ongoing protests to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.