Sudan: Forces of Freedom and Change Marches Throughout Sudan

Tens of thousands of people joined marches throughout Sudan on Thursday in solidarity with the survivors of rape, showing commitment to the opposition Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC).

The rallies in Khartoum started at various rallying points preannounced by the FFC . During the marches the demonstrators chanted slogans calling on parties and organisations to support the FFC, stressing the need to reject quotas in the division of power in the future, and demanding an independent and transparent investigation into the killing and rape of protesters during the uprising.

In Wad Madani and Hasaheisa in El Gezira, Nyala in South Darfur, Kassala, Port Sudan, El Gedaref in eastern Sudan, Kosti, and Rabak in White Nile state, hundreds took part in similar demonstrations, called for by the field action committees of the FFC.

Kassala

The rally of Kassala was launched in front of the locality offices and led to the Republic Square. Several speakers demanded that all parties and organisations that are part of the FFC abide by the Declaration of Freedom and Change and that they reject quotas. They also changed the name Republic Square to Freedom Square.

Nyala

In Nyala in South Darfur, hundreds of demonstrators marched in solidarity with survivors of rape and demanded commitment to the Declaration of Freedom and Change.

Hundreds have also staged similar demonstrations in Wad Madani and Hasaheisa in El Gezira state.

In Port Sudan and El Gedaref, rallies were organised in districts and on main roads.

