Sudan: Port Sudan Fees Doubled - Commodity Prices to Rise

The Sea Port Corporation in Port Sudan has raised the Sudanese Pound to Euro rate for port fees by more than 100 per cent. This is expected to directly impact commodity prices in Sudan.

The Sea Port Corporation has decided to raise the exchange rate for one Euro from SDG 24 to SDG 50, journalist Amin Sinada told Radio Dabanga. Port services must be paid in Euros, exchanged at the rate that the port sets. The exchange rate of one Euro for SDG 50 is consistent with the official rate the Central Bank of Sudan has set, but the Sudanese customs rate is lower.

Sinada explained that in effect doubling the tariffs will automatically lead to a significant increase in commodity prices.

He questioned whether a junta institution should make such an important decision at this moment, not waiting for the formation of a civilian government and Sovereign Council.

Bus strike

Bus owners and drivers operating the Port Sudan-Sinkat bus line have been on strike since Wednesday, demanding higher tariffs.

The bus and mini-bus drivers said in a statement that they held seven meetings with the secretariat of the government and the locality managers. Technical committees recommended raising the bus tariff to SDG 50, but the governor decided to freeze them.

The drivers say they need a tariff rise to compensate for higher costs of living. They also pointed to the rise in insurance fees and the prices of spare parts. They explained that the tariffs should be increased to SDG 80, but that they would accept the estimates of the technical committees.

Lack of water

The town of Halfa in the Northern State witnessed protests by residents because of a lack of water. Protesters gathered outside the office of the executive director of the locality and demanded water. Two schools were closed due to lack of water.

Engineer Ali Ahmed said the people in the locality had a lack of water for eight days now and announced a strike in solidarity with the residents suffering from thirst.

As effective foreign exchange rates can vary in Sudan, Radio Dabanga bases all SDG currency conversions on the daily US dollar rate quoted by the Central Bank of Sudan (CBoS)

Our editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.