Ethiopia: Sudan Opposition, Armed Movements Reach Agreement in Addis Ababa

The opposition Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) and the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF), a coalition of armed movements, have reached an agreement in Addis Ababa on the challenges facing Sudan.

The FFC and the SRF said in a statement that they agreed at the end of their meetings in the Ethiopian capital to expedite the formation of a transitional civilian authority. The first task of that civilian authority must be to achieve a comprehensive peace agreement. To make such a peace agreement possible urgent preparatory measures must be taken to create a climate conducive to peace, the statement said.

According to the statement, the two parties agreed to establish a body led by the FFC for the duration of the transitional period. This body will mobilise the people to reach the objectives of the revolution. It will also formulate a united vision on the Political Agreement and the yet to formulate Constitutional Declaration, which is to be an elaboration of the Political Agreement.

When the FFC and Sudan's ruling Transitional Military Council signed the Political Agreement on July 17 the SRF rejected it outright.

Peace agreement

The statement said that the FFC aims to open the way for a comprehensive peace agreement with the armed movements immediately after the transition to civilian rule.

The statement called on regional and international powers to support the Sudanese people in their efforts to ensure their security and stability, and to be able to live in dignity.

Welcomed

The Sudan Liberation Movement led by Minni Minawi (SLM-MM) and the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) welcomed the agreement reached in Addis Ababa.

Yasir Arman, deputy head of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N), described the agreement as historic and said it would achieve a comprehensive peace, which there has not been in Sudan since 1956.

Omar El Degeir, President of the activist Sudanese Congress Party, refused to comment on the state of affairs concerning the negotiations, saying the FFC succeeded in creating an integrated leadership structure and that that leadership structure should speak on behalf of the FFC. However, he did say that the parties negotiating have overcome all obstacles to achieve peace and a civilian authority, so that they could nominate their members of the Sovereign Council and the government.

African Union

In Khartoum, the African Union mediator Mohamed Lebatt announced that the negotiations between Sudan's ruling Transitional Military Council and the opposition Forces for freedom and Change will resume on Saturday. They will study the Constitutional Document and complete the arrangements related to the Political Agreement.

