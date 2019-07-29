Somalia: Farmaajo Breaks Silence 2 Days After Mayor Office Attack, Warns Shabaab Moles Are Inside Govt

On Thursday Night , President 'Farmaajo' met with the commanders of the security agencies in charge of security in the capital and grilled them on the deadly Wednesday attack against Local government Headquarters.
The President listened to a brief on the security lapses at the Mayor's office and the status of the ongoing investigation by the police and NISA
Farmaajo instructed the government to quickly come up with a comprehensive plan on the fight against Al-Shabaab and its secretive accomplices "It is unacceptable that Al-Shabaab elements remain amidst ourselves.
Cabinet should come up with strategies that can deal with the menace," the statement from the Villa said.
Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.
