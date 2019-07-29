Somalia: Farmaajo Breaks Silence 2 Days After Mayor Office Attack, Warns Shabaab Moles Are Inside Govt

26 July 2019
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

On Thursday Night , President 'Farmaajo' met with the commanders of the security agencies in charge of security in the capital and grilled them on the deadly Wednesday attack against Local government Headquarters.

The President listened to a brief on the security lapses at the Mayor's office and the status of the ongoing investigation by the police and NISA

Farmaajo instructed the government to quickly come up with a comprehensive plan on the fight against Al-Shabaab and its secretive accomplices "It is unacceptable that Al-Shabaab elements remain amidst ourselves.

Cabinet should come up with strategies that can deal with the menace," the statement from the Villa said.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Somalia
East Africa
Legal Affairs
Conflict
Terrorism
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Beyonce Says 'Jay-Z is Rwandan' and Everyone Loses It!
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
Stefflon Don Talks on How She Met Nigerian Boyfriend Burna Boy
It's Survival of the Fittest as All Housemates Up for Eviction
It's Survival of the Fittest as All Housemates Up for Eviction
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Be Ready to Raise Your Child Alone, Zari Warns Tanasha
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Burkinabe Engineer Turns Water Hyacinth Into Gold Mine
Kenyan Court Orders Arrest of Lupita Nyong'o's Dad, Aunt
Kenyan Court Orders Arrest of Lupita Nyong'o's Dad, Aunt

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.