Ghana: Downpour Causes Havoc At Kpetoe

The Central Market, homes and other parts of Kpetoe in the Agotime-Ziope District of the Volta Region, were on Sunday flooded, following heavy rains in the area.
The rain, which lasted almost five hours, brought economic activities to a standstill.
The premises of the district police headquarters and Judicial Service, were also flooded, disrupting operations, and virtually holding the workers there hostage.
When the Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, and officials of National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), visited the town on Monday, the floods had receded.
At the central market, the traders attributed the havoc to the lack of proper drains to facilitate the flow of water from the market in times of rains.
That situation, they said, was affecting their business activities adversely.
Trading did not resume as a result of the large accumulation of water at the market.
The traders said that several appeals to the assembly to address the problem once and for all over the years had fallen on deaf ears.
The Regional NADMO Director, Mr Divine Bosson, said that the rain lasted from 1pm to 5pm, and the affected homes were mostly in the Lormnava electoral area.
He said that there was the need for a thorough engineering assessment of the town, for the construction of proper drains in the district capital.
Mr Bosson said there was no casualty, and that the damage caused by the rains was being assessed.
Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.