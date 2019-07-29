South Africa: We Will Act Decisively to Arrest the Decline of Gauteng and Stamp Out Corruption

The Gauteng provincial government is working hard to reverse the decline of its metros and towns and will be taking bold steps to deal decisively with corruption in our municipalities, working together with law enforcement agencies to bring to account all those who are guilty.
By 2050, it is estimated that nearly 70 out of 100 people will live in cities, according to a 2017 Habitat report. The report also states that cities have become the world's major growth engine, currently estimated to be generating roughly 80% of global GDP.
With about 60% of places that will be urbanised by 2030 still to be built globally, we have a unique opportunity to help the urban poor unlock their economic potential and to safeguard our hard-won developments 25 years into our relatively young democracy. Local government is the centre of all human development activities and cities are the primary drivers of socio-economic development and social cohesion.
One of the ways we can achieve this within Gauteng City Region is to ensure that we place Gauteng at the forefront of the New Urban Agenda within the country and the continent, through ensuring that we achieve some of the things that the Habitat...
