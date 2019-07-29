South Africa Should Take the Lead in Criticising the Cultural Genocide in Xinjiang

The Chinese regime's campaign against the Uyghur, Kazakh and others is already a genocide, as in 'acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group, as such', and meets all five criteria of genocide.
Call me a naïve foreigner, but despite everything, I still think of South Africa as a beacon of human rights in the world. This is, after all, the country that overcame apartheid and set an example for the world with the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which I followed from afar with great admiration.
Thus I was relieved when I saw that South Africa and some other important African counties such as Ethiopia were not on the list of the 37 countries organised by the Chinese government recently to support its actions in Xinjiang at the UN human rights forum in Geneva.
I told friends that there might even be hope that South Africa could take the lead in criticising the mass campaign of forced cultural assimilation and concentration camps now underway in the province of Xinjiang. Other than global opinion, or perhaps sanctions such as those once imposed on the apartheid regime in South Africa, there isn't...
