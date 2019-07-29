Sudan: Lt. Gen. Al-Burhan Sends Condolence Cable to King Salman On Death of His Brother

Chairman of the Transitional Military Council (TMC), Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan, has sent a condolence cable to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdul-Aziz, on the death of his brother Prince Bandar bin Abdul-Aziz, who passed away on Sunday evening.
Read the original article on SNA.
