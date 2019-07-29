South Africa: Jantjies Magic Secures Boks a Draw in Wellington

Herschel Jantjies scored a last-minute try to salvage a draw for South Africa in their Rugby Championship clash against the All Blacks in Wellington on Saturday.

It is another fairytale story for the Bok scrumhalf, who scored two tries last weekend on debut as the Boks beat the Wallabies in Johannesburg.

Jantjies had come on as a second half replacement for Faf de Klerk, who suffered a head injury.

With the Boks 16-9 down and play in the final minute, Jantjies emerged as the hero once more when he scored in the final minute.

Handre Pollard then knocked over a pressure conversion to secure a 16-16 draw.

The Springboks had dominated the first half, but still went into the break 7-6 behind.

The second half, however, was all New Zealand with the Boks running out of steam and unable to manufacture anything in the way of try-scoring opportunities up until Jantjies' magical moment.

Two Pollard penalties had put the visitors 6-0 up inside the opening quarter, with handling errors and uncharacteristic mistakes hurting New Zealand.

The Boks were playing like men possessed, making their hits and forcing turnovers on the ground as the hosts found themselves scrambling.

Pollard missed a very makeable kick at goal in the 27th minute that would have made it 9-0, and it was another situation where South Africa could not turn their dominance into points.

It hurt them in the 37th minute when, completely against the run of play, Beauden Barrett pounced on a loose ball to counter from deep inside his own half.

His pace saw him evade the Bok defence, and he passed inside to Jack Goodhue, who rounded off the move to open the New Zealand account.

Barrett converted, and the ABs had somehow gotten themselves a half-time lead.

A Barrett penalty after the restart then made it 10-6 to the All Blacks as South Africa struggled to keep up the intensity that saw them dominate the opening half of the match.

Both sides then turned to their benches, and the Boks were rewarded with a kickable penalty thanks to replacement props Tendai Mtawarira and Trevor Nyakane.

Pollard made no mistake, and the Boks had closed the gap to 10-9 going into the final quarter.

Discipline was a problem for the South Africans throughout the second half, though, and they were caught offsides trying to defend an All Blacks attack.

Richie Mo'unga knocked over a sitter, and the hosts had their four-point lead back as they went 13-9 ahead.

A second Mo'unga penalty made it 16-9 as the Boks looked to run out of steam, but Jantjies' late try changed all of that.

Scorers:

NZ 16 (7)

Try: Jack Goodhue

Conversion: Beauden Barrett

Penalties: Barrett, Richie Mo'unga (2)

SA 9 (6)

Try: Hershcel Jantjies

Conversion: Handre Pollard

Penalty: Pollard (3)

Teams:

New Zealand

15 Beauden Barrett; 14 Ben Smith, 13 Jack Goodhue, 12 Sonny Bill Williams, 11 Rieko Ioane; 10 Richie Mo'unga, 9 TJ Perenara, 8 Kieran Read (captain), 7 Matt Todd, 6 Shannon Frizell, 5 Sam Whitelock, 4 Brodie Retallick, 3 Owen Franks, 2 Codie Taylor, 1 Joe Moody

Substitutes: 16 Dane Coles, 17 Ofa Tu'ungafasi, 18 Angus Ta'avao, 19 Vaea Fifita, 20 Dalton Papalii, 21 Aaron Smith, 22 Anton Lienert-Brown, 23 George Bridge

South Africa

15 Willie le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Duane Vermeulen (captain), 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Kwagga Smith, 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Steven Kitshoff

Substitutes: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Tendai Mtawarira, 18 Trevor Nyakane, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Francois Louw, 21 Herschel Jantjies, 22 Frans Steyn, 23 Jesse Kriel

