South Africa: 152 Guns Found On Security Officials From Closed Down Companies

27 July 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Correspondent

Limpopo police officers recovered 152 firearms from members of security companies that had closed down in Thohoyandou.

Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said the Flash Unit also found 93 live rounds during the operation aimed at 34 security companies.

"The recovered firearms and ammunition will be destroyed after proper procedures are completed," he said.

Provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba, warned security companies who were not complying with the Firearms Control Act to "pull up their socks" or face the consequences.

Anyone with information about unscrupulous security companies still operating in their areas, may contact Lieutenant Colonel Justice Nchabeleng on 082 468 3848 or Crime Stop on 0860010111.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

