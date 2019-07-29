South Africa: It's Bronze Again for Le Clos in 100m Butterfly

South Africa's Chad le Clos has taken bronze in the men's 100m butterfly at the FINA World Championship in Gwangju, South Korea.

It was Le Clos' second bronze of the championship having bagged third place in the 200m butterfly earlier in the week.

American superstar Caeleb Dressel stormed to victory, posting the second fastest time of all time - 49.66 - behind the time he set in the semi-finals on Friday (49.50).

Russia's Andrei Minakov took a surprise silver (50.83).

Le Clos' time was a distant 51.16, a full 1.5 behind Dressel.

Source: Sport24