South Africa: Waddell Gives Team SA Hope of 50m Backstroke Medal

South Africa's Zane Waddell has qualified for the final of the men's 50m backstroke at the 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea.
Swimming out of Lane 5 in the first semi-final on Saturday, Waddell touched the wall in third place (24.72), behind Russian winner Evgeny Rylov (24.56) and American Ryan Murphy (24.64).
When all was said and done, Waddell's time wound up as the fifth-fastest and booked him Lane 2 in Sunday's final at 13:02 SA time .
Russia's Kliment Kolesnikov led the way with a quick 24.35 in the second semi-final and will be the man to beat in the splash-and-dash final.
Source: Sport24
Read this report on News24Wire.com.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.