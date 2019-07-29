Western Sahara: Tenth Edition of Sahrawi Summer University Kicks Off in Boumerdes

The activities of the 10th Edition of the Summer University of the Executives of the Frente POLISARIO and the Sahrawi State kicked off Saturday at the University of Mohamed Bougherra in Boumerdes, Algeria.

The event, which will last until 9 August, was attended by Prime Minister, Mohamed Al-Wali Akeik, representing the President of the Republic, with the participation of 400 executives, alongside the representatives of Algerian civil society and international figures active in defending the right of peoples to self-determination. It was also attended by the President of the Algerian National People's Assembly, Mr. Sulaiman Chnine, representatives of Algerian political parties and human rights organizations as well as representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited Algiers.

Khatri Adouh, President of the 10th Edition of the Summer University for the Sahrawi Executives, thanked the authorities of Boumerdes, the Algerian Institute of Petroleum and the Algerian Committee for Solidarity with the Sahrawi People for ensuring the success of this edition of the Summer University, highlighting the events of the peaceful resistance in the occupied territory of Western Sahara, and recalling the sacrifices of all intifada heroes.

Chairman of the Algerian Solidarity Committee with the Saharawi people, Saeed Al-Ayachi, expressed the firm position of Algeria on the Sahrawi issue, reiterating that this position will not change under any circumstances because it stems from the positions of the Algerian state and the principles of its and the November Revolution.

The program of this summer university includes lectures by researchers and professors in various fields of politics and human rights.