Zimbabwe: New Warriors Coach Imminent

Zifa has intensified efforts to find a replacement for former Warriors Sunday Chidzambga with caretaker coach for today's Chan match against Mauritius Rahman Gumbo and the entire technical team's future with the team hanging in the balance.

According to a statement released by the football association yesterday, the Zifa technical committee is set to sit and come up with recommendations next Saturday.

The Zifa executive committee meeting that took place on Friday came up with a number of resolutions concerning local football with filling the void left by Chidzambga part of the agenda.

Chidzambga brought his two-year stint with the Warriors to an end after he tendered his resignation last week under unclear circumstances.

He had won two Cosafa championships during his tenure, including qualifying for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

It was the shambolic Egypt Afcon campaign that became his downfall as the team crashed out in the group stages and was trounced 4-0 by Democratic Republic of Congo in the final group game.

His assistant Gumbo was given charge of the team for the two Chan fixtures.

"Rahman Gumbo will be the interim head coach for the men 'A' team's African Nations Championship qualifiers against Mauritius," read the Zifa statement.

"The technical development committee will meet on August 3, 2019 to review the structures of all national teams' technical staff.

"The recommendations of the technical development committee will be discussed in the next board meeting for decisions to be made."

Zifa is understood to be looking for a coach who will take charge of the Warriors for the Chan qualifiers with a view of courting a foreign coach in the long run.

A lot of names have been thrown into the hat as possible successors of Chidzambga with Chicken Inn coach Joey Antipas and FC Platinum mentor Norman Mapeza among the favourites for the job.

However, Warriors caretaker coach Gumbo may gatecrush his way into the picture should the team impress in the two-legged qualifiers against the islanders.

The local-based Warriors are in Mauritius where they will play the hosts this afternoon.

Among other things, the Zifa board also adopted a resolution by the emergency committee to commission a board of inquiry that will investigate events around the 2019 Afcon participation.

The association will also come up with a national teams' policy that will guide operations of all national teams.

Zimbabwe squad:

Goalkeepers: Talbert Shumba (Chapungu), Ariel Sibanda (Highlanders)

Defenders: Ian Nekati (ZPC Kariba), Xolani Ndlovu (Chicken Inn), Partson Jaure (Manica Diamonds), Peter Muduwa (Highlanders), Byron Madzokere (Yadah Stars), Brian Chikwenya (Triangle)

Midfielders: Phenias Bhamusi (CAPS United), Richard Hachiro (Herentals), Nqobizitha Masuku (Highlanders), Ralph Kawondera (Triangle), Never Tigere (FC Platinum), Malvin Gaki (Chicken Inn), Leeroy Mavunga (Yadah Stars)

Strikers: Clive Augusto (Chicken Inn), Evans Katema (Dynamos), Prince Dube (Highlanders)