South Africa: Child, 6, Hit in Gang Crossfire in Mitchells Plain

A six-year-old child was one of the casualties in two separate shootings in Beacon Valley, Mitchells Plain on Saturday morning, Western Cape police said.
The little boy was wounded in Lagonda Crescent when he was caught in the crossfire of rival gangs at about 09:30, police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut said.
The child has been admitted to hospital.
No one has been arrested for the shooting.
In a second incident, also at about 09:30, two men aged 23 and 40 were shot and injured in Ferrari Crescent.
The circumstances are being investigated and arrests are yet to be made, Traut said.
Mitchells Plain police precinct is one of the 10 most gang-ridden in Cape Town which has contributed to 42% of attempted murders in the province.
Members of the South African National Defence Force have been deployed for three months to assist the police in stemming the blood flow in the area, as well as Bishop Lavis, Delft, Elsies River, Nyanga, Khayelitsha, Mfuleni, Philippi, Kraaifontein and Manenberg.
Troops hit the streets of the Cape Flats last Thursday, a week after Police Minister Bheki Cele announced that President Cyril Ramaphosa had given the go-ahead for soldiers to enter gang-infested areas.
Source: News24
Read this report on News24Wire.com.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.