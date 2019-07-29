Western Sahara: 13 Saharawi Detainees Including 4 Minors Presented to Moroccan Colonial Courts in Occupied El Aaiun

13 young Saharawi detainees, including 4 minors, were presented on Monday 22 July, before Moroccan colonial justice courts system, after they were arrested Friday and Saturday 19 and 20 July' following police and para-military crackdown on peaceful demonstrations in occupied El Aaiun, Western Sahara.

9 young detainees were presented on Monday before the Moroccan Crown Prosecutor General, in the occupied city of El Aaiun. The Moroccan colonial authorities decided to suit these 9 victims of police violence, presenting them under arrest on Wednesday 24 July, before the Moroccan criminal court.

These detainees, who were arrested in various periods since Friday 19, were subjected to ill-treatment, torture and verbal and physical abuses. They are: El Hafed Rayahi, Aggay Douihi, Mohamed Ali Kouri, Rgueibi Ahl Sid El Yazid, Soufian Boughanbour, Khalil Aba Ahmed, Salek Boussoula, Hafed Ayach, in addition to Ayach Mehrouk, who is a young Moroccan settler originally from Chichaoua, a Moroccan city south of Marrakech, according to a press release issued by the Saharawi League for the Protection of Saharawi Political prisoners.

The same source further indicated that the Moroccan forces of occupation presented 4 Saharawi minors to the Moroccan investigating judge. They are: Abdallahi Moukhtar Bachra, Mohamed Mohamed Salem Omar Moussaoui, El Hafed Jilali Boughanbour, and Oussama Brahim Omar Moussaoui. The 4 minors were presented to the judge who decided that they will be persecuted before court next September.

Last Friday 19 July 2019, thousands of young Saharawis confronted Moroccan forces of occupation excessive use of violence against peaceful demonstrators, who were celebrating Algeria's Soccer team victory in the African Cup of Nations.

Various Moroccan police car were driving through demonstrators, they run over a young woman aged 23, the late Sabaha Osman Hmeida (Also known as Sabah Injourni), who died few minutes after the crime. Many other demonstrators were injured because of the use of tear gas, live ammunition and rubber bullets, according to eye witnesses and various videos circulated through social media.

The Moroccan authorities of occupation did not bother to investigate the responsibility of two para-military cars of the death of the young woman, though demonstrators' videos clearly indicated how they intentionally run over her body one after the other.

090/500/60