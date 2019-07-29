Ghana: Moree Mini-Harbour, Landing Site to Be Completed in 18 Months

29 July 2019
Government of Ghana (Accra)
press release By Rex Mainoo Yeboah

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Friday cut the sod for construction works to begin on a mini-harbour and landing site at Moree in the Abura/Asebu/Kwamankese constituency, in the Central Region.

The project, which involves the construction of a breakwater, a quay wall, dredging and ancillary facilities, would have similar facility constructed at Senya Beraku, Dixcove, Elmina, Moree, Mumford, Winneba, Gomoa Fetteh, Teshie and Keta.

The project contractor, China Harbour and Engineering Company, is expected to complete the project in 18 months.

Addressing the people of Moree as part of his 3-day tour of the Central Region, President Akufo-Addo said, "you have reliable contractors who are going to execute this project. They have informed me that the project will be completed, 18 months from now."

"By November 2020, 70% of the work would have been completed," the President assured.

Other ancillary facilities that will complement the fish landing site would include cold stores, ice-making plants, water supply and electricity supply, washing facilities and toilets, net mending sheds, as well as nursery and daycare facilities for the women.

"This has been a result of excellent collaboration between the Ministries for Transport, and Fisheries. There are eleven fishing harbours all across the country, and there are at least six of them designated for the Central Region alone. I appeal to you to accommodate the Chinese and make them feel welcome so that the work can progress steadily," the President added.

Copyright © 2019 Government of Ghana. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

