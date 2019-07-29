Zimbabwe: Chamisa Attacks ED Over Crisis

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa yesterday said President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government has failed to deal with the economic problems facing the country.
Chamisa told thousands of people at a rally at Daluka ward in the Lupane East constituency, to drum up support for MDC Alliance candidate Dalumuzi Khumalo ahead of a by-election on August 3, that Zimbabwe needed a leader who would unify the country.
"Mnangagwa has failed to realise that this country needs a national leader, he is a party leader and he was voted by the Constitutional Court and not the people," he said,
"Prices of commodities have gone up, there is no money in the country, and bond notes are not money."
Chamisa said Mnangagwa must respond to calls for dialogue to address the many problems bedevilling the country.
"Teachers are hungry, students are also hungry and the end results are anger and failure in the classrooms.
"When I came from Harare I used the Nkayi road where I saw rivers disguised as roads."
He castigated Zanu PF for using food as a political weapon. He said the ruling party was also threatening to evict villagers in Lupane East if they voted for the opposition.
