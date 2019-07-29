Zimbabwe: Hunger Stalks Bulilima

28 July 2019
Zimbabwe Standard (Harare)
By Richard Muponde

At least 90% of households in Bulilima district are on the verge of starvation because of a severe drought, a government official has said.

Peter Masoja, an Arex officer in the district, told First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa during her visit to Makhulela village, where she commissioned an irrigation scheme to benefit the San community, that the situation in the district was dire.

"Over 90% of households in Bulilima district are facing hunger and are on the verge of starvation," he said.

"There is need for urgent drought relief to avert starvation."

Bulilima Rural District Council CEOJohn Brown Ncube said villagers were also facing an acute shortage of water as most boreholes and deep wells had dried up.

