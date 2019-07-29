Zimbabwe: Corrupt Zimbabwe Officials to Be Named and Shamed

29 July 2019
CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)
By Marcus Mushonga

Ruling party youths and liberation war veterans have embarked on a name-and-shame campaign to rid Zimbabwe of corrupt government officials.

The first casualty is Minister of Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry, Prisca Mupfumira.

She was arrested last Thursday and spent the weekend in prison on seven counts of criminal abuse of public office involving the plunder of US$95 million (R1,35 billion) National Social Security Authority (NSSA) funds for pensioners and development.

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZAAC) chief prosecutor, Michael Reza, has opposed Mupfumira's bail application arguing she would use her position as minister to interfere with ongoing investigations.

She remains in custody.

Lewis Matutu, ZANU-PF deputy youth league secretary, said the crusade against corrupt officials would continue.

He said they had compiled a list of alleged corrupt government and ruling party bigwigs.

"It is time for people to realise that President Emmerson Mnangagwa is serious about the issue of corruption," Matutu said.

Pupurai Togarepi, Zimbabwe National Liberation War Collaborators' Association (ZILWACO) chairperson, applauded the youths' stance against corruption.

Togarepi said they had also compiled a list of corrupt government and ZANU-PF officials.

"Most of the people in the party are on the list and in the next few coming days we will name and shame them," Togarepi said.

Read the original article on CAJ News.

Copyright © 2019 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Governance
Corruption
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.