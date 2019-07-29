Kenya: Governor Laboso Dies in Nairobi

Photo: Cosmus Mwongela/CapitalFM
Governor Joyce Laboso (file photo).
29 July 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)

Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso has died at The Nairobi Hospital. The governor is said to have succumbed to cancer.

More to follow....

