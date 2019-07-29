East Africa: Millions At Risk in Worsening East Africa Drought

29 July 2019
CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)
By Maria Macharia

THE international community has been urged to intervene and curb a recurrence of hunger that killed 260 000 people in East Africa in 2011.

More than 15 million people are in need of aid as drought hits parts of Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia again.

An international agency accused the international community of complacency and failure towards ensuring that a catastrophe that occurred eight years ago did not happen.

The drought in 2011 was the worst in 60 years.

"Once again, it is the poorest and most vulnerable who are bearing the brunt," Lydia Zigomo, Oxfam's director for the Horn of Africa, said.

"We cannot wait until images of malnourished people and dead animals fill our television screens. We need to act now to avert disaster," she added.

Consecutive poor rains have destroyed crops and the means to earn a living, and eroded people's ability to cope leaving 7,6 million people across the three east African countries in severe hunger.

The crisis is compounded as millions of people have been forced to flee their homes in the region due to conflict and the effects of drought.

Millions of people are still recovering from the 2017 drought.

Some 15,3 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance in Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia.

This includes 7,6 million people experiencing acute or severe hunger due to the drought.

