Sudan: Al-Wattan Party Condemns Foiled Coup Attempt

Al-Wattan (Nation) Party has condemned the foiled coup attempt which was announced by the Transitional Military Council on Wednesday, indicating that the timing of the coup attempt was unsuitable under a revolution protected by the youths.
In a statement to SUNA, the party's Secretary General, Abdul-Aziz Al-Nur stressed that no coup attempt will succeed in the current stage, unless the coup leaders want to perpetrate massacres in Sudan.
He pointed out that the revolution was able to remove a regime that ruled the country for 30 years and to pave the way for the transfer of Sudan from a totalitarian state into a democratic one and from a military country into a civil one.
Al-Nur said that the Sudanese people can never accept re-production of the former regime, adding that all the coup attempts will fail.
He said that the political parties will reject any coup to overthrow the military institution which is now a partner for change and the revolutionaries in realizing the revolution goals.
He stated that his party aims to contribute to realizing the dreams of the people for decent living, providing work opportunities and achieving the revolution goals of freedom, peace and justice.
