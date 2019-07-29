Sudan: Al-Nayer - American Sanctions On Sudan Has Left Severe Impacts On Vital Sectors

Khartoum,July24(SUNA)-Economist, Dr. Mohamed Al-Nayer has urged the coming government to exert efforts to lift Sudan from the list of State Sponsors of Terrorism, expressing hope that USA would reconsider economic sanctions that affected Sudanese people and left a negative impact on their life.

He affirmed that agreement in Addis Ababa between Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) and armed movements would lead to economic stability in Sudan.

In a press statement to SUNA, on the Declaration of USA lifting economic sanctions on Sudan Al-Nayer said sanctions have been imposed from 1997 to 2017 impacted severely vital sectors of the Sudanese economy such as aviation, railways, mining and health sectors , to name a few.

He added that America has been able to tighten the embargo significantly on the financial sector and Sudanese banks faced difficulties in dealing with regional and global banks.

The economist expressed his regret that Sudan has not benefited from the partial lifting of sanctions, citing statements by the former finance minister (In January 2017, President Obama signed a resolution to partially lift the sanction on the Sudanese economy and completed by lifting the total ban, but Sudan was not happy with this action because it remains designated as a state sponsor of terrorism).

He pointed out that removing Sudan from the list of countries sponsoring terrorism is a challenge facing the next government, referring to Sudan's cooperation with the United States in combating terrorism, human trafficking and illegal migration. sn/ab