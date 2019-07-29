Sudan: Four Dead, 20+ Injured as Shell Pounds Jebel Marra Koran School

29 July 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Four students were killed and more than 20 others were wounded when a 120 lb artillery shell exploded in front of a Koran School in Jebel Marra, Central Darfur, on Thursday.

Doctor Abdelaziz Ishag, head of the Health Bureau of the Sudan Liberation Movement headed by Abdulwahid El Nur (SLM-AW), said in a statement on Sunday that the shell was fired at the village of Koya by government forces stationed in the area of Gabo in southern Jebel Marra.

The bomb fell at the entrance of the Sheikh Adam Khamis Koran School. Students Esam Yagoub (25), Abdelrahim Ahmed (18), Sharafeldin Adam (17), and Abdelmahmoud Mahmoud (9) were killed instantly by the immense blast. More than 20 others were injured. Dozens of cattle were killed as well, and several houses burned to the ground.

The rebel doctor called on the United Nations “to conduct an international investigation into the killing of unarmed civilians in this and previous attacks, and to hold accountable all those involved in the crimes and those who stand behind them”.

