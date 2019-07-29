Nigeria: How Boko Haram Killed 60 During Funeral Procession in Borno

It was a dark Saturday for the residents of Badu, a village in Nganzai Local Government Area of Borno State when Boko Haram insurgents attacked a funeral procession and gunned down at least 60 persons.

Officials of Nganzai local government confirmed that the attack was a reprisal that was meted on poor villagers who had two weeks ago fought back an attack on their community by Boko Haram insurgents.

About two weeks ago, Boko Haram staged an attack on the agrarian village of Badu. The residents did not flee. They courageously repelled the attacked and killed 11 insurgents. They also recovered 10 units of AK47 assault rifles.

That development did not go down well with the terror group who returned on Saturday.

The revenge coincided with a funeral procession in the village and the insurgents simply turned their rifles against the mourners killing 60 people. At least 11 others were injured.

The Chairman of Nganzai Local Government Area, Muhammed Bulama, who spoke to journalists when the state governor, Babagana Umara, visited the community said, "It was purely a reprisal attack."

"Two weeks ago, Boko Haram insurgents attacked Badu village but the attack was repelled by the villagers and members of the vigilante group."

"Our people tried their best and resized that by killing 11 of the Boko Haram and recovered many assault weapons including 10 AK 47.

The council chairman said the attack happened on Saturday at about 11:40 a.m.

He said the wounded persons were rushed to the Specialist Hospital, Maiduguri, for treatment.

Governor Umara during his visit reiterated his commitment "to supporting security agencies to protect lives and property in the state."

Commiserating with the bereaved villagers, the governor said his administration would not relent "until permanent peace was restored to the state."

Mr Umara urged residents to be more vigilant and continue to cooperate with security agencies in their communities.

The governor also visited the hospital in Maiduguri see the injured persons.

Nigeria's President, Muhammadu Buhari, had in a statement earlier published by PREMIUM TIMES condemned the attack. He said he has received assurances from the armed forces that the terrorists who committed these killings "will pay a big price for their action".

"The federal government is firmly and resolutely committed to taking all necessary measures to safeguard the nation's security.

"This administration is determined to end the menace of terrorism," the president was quoted as saying in the statement issued by his spokesman Garba Shehu.

Mr Shehu added that "a major exercise has begun to hunt down the attackers with air patrols by the nation's Air Force and ground operations by the army."