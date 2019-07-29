Seychelles: President of Maldives to Visit Seychelles On Friday, Talk About Tourism, Blue Economy

The President of the Maldives, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, will arrive in Seychelles on a two-day state visit on August 2, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

The Maldivian President will be accompanied on his visit by a high-level delegation which will include three ministers.

During his visit, Solih will meet with President Danny Faure where the two leaders will conduct bilateral discussions on areas of cooperation including tourism, the Blue Economy, fisheries and youth and sports.

As small island states, Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, and the Maldives share many challenges and concerns. The visit will be geared towards the enhancement of bilateral relations that are of benefit to both countries.

The Maldives will be hosting the 11th edition of the Indian Ocean Island Games in 2023 for the first time in the history of the regional tournament. The voting took place at a meeting of the governing council on the sidelines of the 10th edition of the Games in Mauritius on Saturday. Maldives won the bid with the support of four nations while the other contenders, Madagascar and Comoros, each won one vote.

The Indian Ocean Island Games is a multi-sport event held every four years among athletes from Indian Ocean island nations. The 10th edition which took place in Mauritius ended on Sunday with the closing ceremony and the Maldives ended in 5th place behind Seychelles on the medals table. Maldives won 13 medals which included three gold.

Seychelles and Maldives established diplomatic relations in July 1980.