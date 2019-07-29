South Africa: Tourism Committee Condemns Attacks on Tourists

The Portfolio Committee on Tourism condemns the recent criminal attacks on tourists, in particular the death this past Saturday of a tourist who was hiking near Chapmans Peak in Cape Town. This follows the recent attack on tourists at the Mount Nelson Hotel.
The Chapmans Peak incident involved a Ukrainian citizen who was attacked, robbed and murdered by three people whilst hiking in the Table Mountain National Park. One of the suspects has been apprehended. We applaud the neighbourhood watch for apprehending the suspect and call on the police and other law enforcement agencies to act swiftly in apprehending the other two, who are still at large.
The Portfolio Committee on Tourism sends their condolences to the family of the deceased tourist and the people of Ukraine, and vows to do all in its power to coordinate activities to ensure that such heinous crimes against tourists are not repeated.
We commend the South African National Parks for deploying 55 park rangers to patrol the Table Mountain National Park range and we call for a coordinated approach for visible patrolling in the parks between the South African Police Service(SAPS) and South African National Parks.
We have noted from our interaction with inbound tour operators and South African Tourism, which is our marketing entity, that perceptions about crime in South Africa are negatively impacting on tourism. This in turn as a negative impact on the socio-economic benefits of the sector, particularly tourism’s contribution to gross domestic product, job creation and ultimately poverty alleviation.
As a new approach to oversight, the committee has adopted a triple RRR (Rebranding, Repositioning and Renewal) approach. In implementing this approach, the portfolio committee is planning to convene a joint oversight meeting with key stakeholders including SAPS, the provincial Commissioners of Police, national and provincial tourism authorities and major tourism attraction entities and private sector represented by the Tourism Business Council of SA to discuss the way forward.
Ukrainian Hiker - Man Accused of Stabbing Tourist to Death in Cape Town Was Out On Parole
Ukrainian Hiker - Hout Bay Residents Gather, Leave Flowers At Spot Where He Was Killed
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.