Ghana: Stakeholders in UE/R Call for Review of Code of Ethics for SHSs

29 July 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Samuel Akapule, Bolgatanga

Stakeholders in the Upper East Region have called on the Ministry of Education (MoE) and the Ghana Education Service (GES), to as a matter of urgency, review the over 15-year -old Code of Ethics of students in Senior High Schools (SHSs) to meet the current trends.

The stakeholders including Regional and District Directors of Education, Head teachers and Teachers of second cycle institutions in the region, made call at a crunch meeting organised by the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) to brainstorm on how to help curb the spate of students unrest in SHSs in the area.

For this year alone, about eight SHs in the region experienced students unrest with the latest ones being the Kongo SHS in the Nabdam District , the Sandema Senior High Secondary Technical School in the Builsa North and the Saint Benedict SHS also in the Navrongo Municipal.

Briefing the Media in the Conference Hall of the RCC after the close-door meeting with the stakeholders on Wednesday, the Regional Minister, Ms Paulina Patience Abayage, stated that with the upsurge of student riots there was the urgent need to review the code.

The Regional Minister who cited for instance that the Code was very silent on the use of mobile phones by students, said the review of the code would help prescribe the appropriate sanctions to be meted out to students.

She called on parents who held the belief that the school was a reformation centre for students and did not participate fully in bringing their wards up properly to rethink of that and to get fully involved in the proper upbringing of students.

The Regional Director of GES, Mr Augustine G. Ayirezang, impressed upon the heads of the institutions to adopt swift measures to deal with students, instead of allowing the situation to escalate into students riots.

