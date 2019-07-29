South Africa: Storm Surges, Gale Force Winds, Flooding - Another Intense Cold Front Heads for Western Cape

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) and the City of Cape Town has warned that an intense cold front will hit the Western Cape, bringing with it storm surges, gale force winds of 65km/h to 80km/h, high seas of about 7m and localised flooding.
The SAWS advised that the rain was expected to hit the area at roughly 21:00 on Monday but that most of the effects of the cold front would be felt on Tuesday and Wednesday.
"The cold front is expected to hit tonight (Monday), affecting mainly the western parts of the Western Cape, moving into the interior by tomorrow (Tuesday) morning," SAWS forecaster Kate Turner said.
"The storm will bring prefrontal troughs from about 20:00-21:00, where people can expect some light rain, but it will hit from midnight onward," Turner added.
The SAWS said the effects of the cold front were expected to move quickly and should last for the entire day on Tuesday, with a few showers expected on Wednesday - mainly for Cape Town, the mountainous areas, and the south coast garden route.
"The main regions affected on Tuesday will be the Cape Metropole, the Cape Winelands, and the Overberg," said Turner.
Vulnerable areas at risk
Disaster Risk Management spokesperson in the City of Cape Town, Charlotte Powell, also told News24 that other vulnerable areas were at risk.
"The Cape Metropole, of course, is at risk of flooding, as well as informal settlements, backyard dwellers, and low-lying areas.
"These areas hold the most vulnerable populations [to the storm]," Powell said.
The City of Cape Town advised residents to check their drainage systems, especially their roofs, because gale force winds were expected.
The City added that the storm should subside by Wednesday morning.
Source: News24
Read this report on News24Wire.com.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.