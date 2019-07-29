Cameroon: Star Building - Assessment of Agricultural Projects Presented

A delegation of the Field Execution Board Mission of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) met Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute on July 26, 2019.

After a one-week field visit to the different regions of Cameroon, members of the Field Executive Board Mission of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) told Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute that they saw a great job that has been taking place on the ground. The great job the delegation leader, Ambassador Hisham Mohammed Badr said was done by individuals, cooperatives and communities in the areas of rice production, fisheries, aquaculture, entrepreneurship and the future of agriculture beginning from the planting of seeds to marketing including institutional buyers. He spoke to the press on July 26, 2019 after the delegation had a working session with the Prime Minister. "This delegation had the opportunity to go on the ground to visit the different projects that we have been funding and working with. We gave a briefing to the Prime Minister of the one week that we have been in the different regions, "he said. He further disclose that the Prime Minister assured them of the continuous cooperation of the Cameroonian government with IFAD to deal with any challenges this programme might meet in future because there are going to be new programmes that will address sustainability. The Minister Delegate at Cameroon's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in charge of Rural Development who is the country's representative in IFAD Board, Clementine Antoinette Ananga Messina said Cameroon has been working with the institution since 1981 and has so far had 11 projects costing over 400 million US Dollars. The cooperation is multifaceted, she said, stating that it started off with sustainable development through financing and now there is value chain in roots and tubers as well as in rice and maize sectors. As for the perspectives, Ananga Messina said Cameroon's second Country Opportunity Strategy for the coming five years has been drawn up and the IFAD board will examine it in September 2019. The International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) according to Ananga Messina is one of the three UN institutions that is based in Rome and is in charge of agricultural development in the world. It is an international financial institution and a specialised agency of the United Nations dedicated to eradicating poverty and hunger in rural areas of developing countries.