Central Africa: Challenges in Financing CEMAC Economies - Regulator, Lending Bodies Proffer Solutions

Banking institutions operating within the CEMAC sub region and the Central African Banking Commission, vested with the powers to regulate the activities of the former for sustainable financing of the economies, have agreed to work as a team in bridging loopholes impeding their proper functioning. They both hold that the conditions of giving out loans have to be made more development-friendly and appropriate ways of recovering the loans need to be well drafted. Meeting in N'Djamena on Thursday July 25 within the framework of their 11th annual concertation, COBAC officials and managers of the over 51 banks operating within CEMAC indicated that the legal instruments in place and the functioning of most judicial institutions make it difficult for financial institutions to sue insolvent borrowers and recover their money in time. Reason why most lending institutions would prefer to hold the money rather than give it out to needy population. In such situations, the economy bleeds as development stagnates. Speaking during the opening and closing ceremonies, the Governor of BEAC, Abbas Mahamat Tolli who is also Chairman of COBAC, enjoined the bank officials to revise their lending mechanisms and also to make conditions abundantly clear so as to avoid friction with customers which most often surfaces during reimbursement of loans. He equally urged officials of the banks to strive to have sufficient personal funds which can guarantee their sustainability. It is common knowledge that some lending bodies have crashed out of business and compromised the savings of smaller customers once some giant customers pulled out their individual savings which almost served as capital of the institutions in which the funds were lodged. Through paper presentations and ensuing discussions on topics like, "Crises and personal funds in lending institutions of CEMAC," "Cyber criminality in CEMAC lending institutions," and "New regulation and the fight against money laundry and financing of terrorism," participants agreed that partnership is imperative in surmounting challenges starring the sector in the face. Working with respective governments to put in place appropriate legal and administrative loan recovery instruments, banks creating networks wherein vital information could be shared and standardizing noticeable best practices in terms of giving out loans and recovering them were also proposed. As concerns safeguard instruments against money laundry, stakeholders were urged to always test specialized software in advance so as not to get embarrassed when disaster hits, frequent change of passwords and the creation of an intranet among banks as well as stringency in recruitment recommended. People with questionable track records, they agreed, should not be given the task of manipulating money knowing that old habits, they say, die hard. In a press conference that ended the session, Abbas Mahamat Tolli said COBAC has been unwavering in punishing banking institutions found wanting in flouting the rule, notably those involved in money laundry and financing terrorism. Some 35 cases were recorded in 2018 and three thus far in 2019. He urged each bank to use 'Know Your Customer (KYC)" formula to have adequate information on who they are, what they do and what they earn.