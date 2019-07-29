Cameroon: Management of Ex-Servicemen, War Victims - Concertations On Improvement

Chaired by the Secretary of State at the Ministry of Defence in charge of Ex-Servicemen and War Victims, it seeks the strategic insertion of concerned persons into social life.

Members of the centralised and decentralised services at the Ministry of Defence in charge of Ex-Servicemen and War Victims met in Yaounde in a two-day concertation meeting to better assure and follow-up the social inclusion of ex-servicemen and victims of war. Presided at by the Secretary of State at the Ministry of Defence in charge of Ex-Servicemen and War Victims, Koumpa Issa on July 25, 2019, stakeholders fine-tuned ways of improving their strategies and proposed better mechanisms on the management of ex-servicemen and victims of war. The Secretary of State stated that the concertation meeting permitted the exchange of information amongst colleagues on the happenings on the field. "The present meeting is to impact on the missions of the department, correct errors and reorientate the necessary roadmap to be adopted for the proper management of ex-servicemen and war victims," he stated. Koumpa Issa urged the officials to develop the spirit of innovation, creativity and inventiveness that will enable them take adequate positions and measures towards the protection of ex-servicemen who served the country with all loyalty and ensure the timely reintegration of victims of war into the socio-economic life of the country. The senior State official noted that the strategic get-together equally serves as a framework for the control, harmonisation and reflection on modalities to make their services more efficient and effective. During the two-day brainstorming meeting which ended on July 26, 2019, participants presented the general situation and the functioning of regional offices as well as the thematic points relating to ex-servicemen and victims of war. The ministerial department in charge of managing ex-servicemen and war victims, it should be recalled, was created on December 09, 2011 by the President of the Republic and covers the national territory.