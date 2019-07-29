Ghana: Hearts Set to Sign Elmina Sharks Goalie

29 July 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

ACCRA Hearts of Oak are set to sign goalkeeper Richard Attah from fellow Premier League side Elmina Sharks, according to GhanaSoccernet. Attah is in advanced negotiations with the officials of the Cape Coast-based club over his possible switch for next season.

Reports indicate Attah's contract with Elmina Sharks will expire in November this year and has refused to extend his stay with the club. Hearts are signing the highly-rated youngster as a replacement for Ernest Sowah whose contract with the club was terminated by mutual consent last week.

The 24-year-old joined Elmina Sharks from second-tier side Okyeman Planners ahead of the 2016/17 Ghana Premier League season.

He kept eight clean sheets in 11 matches for Elmina Sharks in the just ended GFA Normalization Committee Special Competition.

