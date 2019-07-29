Ghana: Titus-Glover Rallies Support for Appiah

DEPUTY Minister for Transport, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, has appealed to Ghanaians to support Coach Kwasi Appiah, in spite of the Black Stars' untimely exit from the just-ended African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

Ghana's performance in Egypt sparked condemnation among some members of the football public - who drove the coach to the cleaners.

However, the MP for Tema East asserted that the Black Stars would be pulled many steps backwards "if we allow Appiah to go."

Speaking to the media in Accra at the weekend, Mr Titus-Glover cited Senegal, the losing finalists in this year's AFCON, who exited midway in the 2017 championship, as a typical example.

According to him, Senegal's continued faith and belief in its own coach (Aliou Cissé) accounted for how far the team traveled in the Egypt centerpiece.

The lawmaker believes the plot to sack the coach is a calculated ploy by some Ghanaians to ensure the appointment of an expatriate.

He said the case of the two finalists, coached by Africans in the Egypt showpiece is enough reason to support and believe in our own (Appiah).

As a result, he has challenged Ghanaians to have full confidence and conviction in coach Appiah because he can deliver despite the few hitches that emerged in Egypt.

"We must believe in ourselves as Ghanaians. It is a good philosophy that has the tendency of making us aching a lot as a people.

"I don't know Coach Kwesi Appiah personally, but I have noticed that even though he is a reserved and a calm person, he is a competent coach as well."

He further buttressed his position by pointing to four of the coaches (Ghanaians) that won the Nations Cup trophies in previous tournaments; hence the need to have confidence in the coach despite his flaws and mistakes.

"The four AFCON trophies were all won by Ghanaian coaches, so it means Kwesi is capable of doing it again for Ghana.

"Since the exit of Nyantakyi, our local league has been in shambles. If we sack Appiah, which local coach can take up this job? To me, nobody comes close. He is more capable than the rest. Currently in Ghana, Appiah is better than any local coach; so he should be maintained."

Mr Titus-Glover added: "What Appiah needs is our support rather than the barrage of criticism being unleashed on him. We should give him time and chance because he can do the job."

Appiah has been offered a new deal by the Normalization Committee following the expiration of his initial two-year contract. The new contract, according to reports, will end in December.