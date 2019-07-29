Ghana: Uphold Values of Integrity, Professionalism--UPSA VC

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA), Professor Abednego F. Okoe Amartey, has admonished graduates of the university to uphold high values of integrity and professionalism as they move out into the world.

Speaking at the 3rd session of 11th Congregation ceremony of the UPSA in Accra on Friday, Prof Amartey said: "In a world teeming with opportunities for corruption and easy gain, ensure that you take the high moral ground."

A total of 1,435 students from the Faculty of Management Studies for the year 2018/19, were presented with degrees and diplomas upon completion of their various professional courses.

Out of the number, 1,119 graduated with Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Marketing and Bachelor of Arts (BBA) in Business Administration, while 316 received diplomas in Management and Marketing.

Professor Amartey told the young graduates that as they go through life, it might not all be smooth as they might meet some setbacks along the way, they should take note that overcoming obstacles in life was possible, adding, " go out with confidence and to work actively towards living and fulfilling life."

The Director of Human Capital Management of BOLLORE Transport and Logistics Ghana, Mr Moses Temanu, who was the guest speaker advised the graduates to offer themselves as interns and serve under the tutelage of a mentor in their profession even if it meant working without remuneration.

"It was through serving under a mentor that you will gain the much-needed experience to compete in the job market, he stated.

Mr Temanu advised them to desist from using social media as a source of entertainment but rather to use them as tools to increase their knowledge to be on top of their professions.

"I urge you to go confidently into the business world, keep your focus, and be ready to explore the numerous opportunities that come your way," Mr Temanu added.

Mr Paul Dwebeng, used the opportunity to urge his fellow graduates to perform beyond expectations to enable them to secure jobs.

He noted that skills acquisition was vital as it gave an edge when competing for employment and charged them go into the world and achieve greatness.