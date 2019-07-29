Ghana: Police Cautioned Against Indiscriminate Use of Firearm

The Director General of the Motto Traffic and Transport Directorate (MTTD), Commissioner of Police (COP) Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has cautioned the police against indiscriminate and unjustifiable use of firearms, to create fear and panic among the citizenry.

He noted that the police administration in recent times had responded to growing hostilities from a cross section of the public towards "demonstrated systematic lawlessness of some police personnel due to indiscriminate shooting resulting in injuries and death of innocent citizens."

The MTTD Director General, who was speaking at the passing out of 186 male recruits, at the Eastern Regional Police Training School, last Friday, said that the Police Administration would not countenance behaviours that would drag the image of the Ghana Police Service into mud.

He warned that the service would deal ruthlessly with any personnel who would defy any provisions of police disciplinary codes, and said the Police Service had adopted strategic direction aimed at practicing democratic policing, which was internationally recognised as the best form of policing.

COP Yohuno reminded the recruits that they would be on a 18-month probation during which their performance would be monitored by senior police officers that would form basis for their assessment, adding that anyone who would not make the mark would be shown the exit.

He urged the recruits who constitute the first batch of the 2018/2019 general recruit to exhibit professionalism in performing their duties.

The Eastern Regional Minister, Mr Eric Kwakye Darfour, in an interview with the Ghanaian Times, encouraged the new recruits to put skills they have acquired from the training to practice.

He advised them to take advantage of courses and upgrade their knowledge and skills.

The recruits went through six months training in police and liberal subjects like criminal law, criminal procedure, criminal investigation, law of evidence, practical police duties and service instructions.

The others were child friendly policing, professional police ethics, community policing, emotional intelligence and client care, acts and decrees, defence and safety skills, human rights, Information and Communication Technology and report writing.

General Recruit (GR) Dominic Agyei, received an award for the overall best recruit,and best in academic work, GR Mark Ofori received award for the best conduct and GR Michael Afrifa had the best drill award.

Others were GR Randolf Agyekum, took the best marksman, GR Ismaila Bansi Kasum, received the best physical training, and the best child friendly award went to GR Karim Mohammed-Mubarik.