Ghana: HTU Governing Council Appoints New Management Officers

29 July 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Alberto Mario Noretti

THE Governing Council of the Ho Technical University (HTU) has appointed new management officers to support the Vice Chancellor in running the affairs of the university in the 2019/2020 academic year which commences on August 1, this year.

They are Dr Christopher K. Amehoe, Registrar; Dr Kojo E. Atiso, Librarian; Mr Augustine Kwame Owusu, Director of Finance.

The others are and Mrs Justine Delali Tsagli-Anomanyo, Director of Internal Audit and Mr Nicholas Awagah, Director of Works and Physical Development.

Prior to those appointments, the Governing Council appointed Professor Ben Quarshie Honyenuga, Associate Professor of Management from the Department of Management Sciences of HTU Business School as Vice Chancellor.

Professor Honyenuga succeeded former Rector and Interim Vice Chancellor of HTU, Professor Emmanuel Kojo Sakyi.

By his appointment, Professor Honyenuga made history as the first internal faculty member to be appointed Vice Chancellor.

He is also the first faculty member to attain professorial rank in HTU.

Professor Honyenuga had previously served as Dean of Students, Vice-Rector, Interim Pro-Vice Chancellor and acting Vice Chancellor from the polytechnic era of the institution to date.

He was appointed instructor in the then polytechnic in December 1997 and rose through the ranks by dint of hard work to his current position.

A statement from the office of the Interim Registrar and Secretary of HTU described Professor Honyenuga as "an academic with appreciable wealth of experience as far as teaching, research and management of the affairs of the institution are concern."

The statement said that an investiture ceremony would soon be held to induct Professor Honyenuga into office.

Pix: Professor Ben QuarshieHonyenuga - Vice Chancellor of Ho Technical University

