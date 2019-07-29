Sudan: YRM Calls for Integration of Different Visions

Secretary-General of the Youth Renaissance Movement (YRM) in North Darfur State, Mohamed Ahmed Abdalla Ganin has called for integration of all visions presented by parties and political organizations in the country to the Transitional Military Council(TMC) as they , he said , are included ideas and solution to the all national issues.
He said in statement to SUNA that the YRM blesses content of the constitutional declaration expected to be signed soon between TMC and Forces of Freedom and Change(FFC), referring to importance of reaching broader consensus that excludes nobody before entering the interim period.
Read the original article on SNA.
AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.
Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.
AllAfrica is a voice of, by and about Africa - aggregating, producing and distributing 700 news and information items daily from over 140 African news organizations and our own reporters to an African and global public. We operate from Cape Town, Dakar, Abuja, Monrovia, Nairobi and Washington DC.