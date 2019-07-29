Sudan: YRM Calls for Integration of Different Visions

Secretary-General of the Youth Renaissance Movement (YRM) in North Darfur State, Mohamed Ahmed Abdalla Ganin has called for integration of all visions presented by parties and political organizations in the country to the Transitional Military Council(TMC) as they , he said , are included ideas and solution to the all national issues.

He said in statement to SUNA that the YRM blesses content of the constitutional declaration expected to be signed soon between TMC and Forces of Freedom and Change(FFC), referring to importance of reaching broader consensus that excludes nobody before entering the interim period.