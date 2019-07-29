Sudan: TMC Deputy Chairman Heads to Egypt

29 July 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Deputy Chairman of the Transitional Military Council (TMC), Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo left Monday for Egypt on a one-day state visit.

He was seen off at Khartoum airport by secretary-general of the Presidency of the Republic, Gen. Mohamed Ali Ibrahim and Head of the TMC economic committee, Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Jaber.

