South Africa: From Russia to Mantashe With Love - Chernobyl and the Culture of Climate Meltdown

analysis

In mid-July 2019, Minister Gwede Mantashe put nuclear back on the table after months of presidential promises that it was unaffordable. A confluence of forces and events, from the climate denialism of Opec to the concerns of the South African coal industry, were discernible in the minister's energy budget speech. Somewhere behind it all, it seemed, lay the hand of Vladimir Putin. And to explain the fallout, we had the global TV smash-hit series 'Chernobyl'.

I. Performance

"Every lie we tell incurs a debt to the truth."

As a future-historical artefact, the argument could be made that this is the line of 2019. Spoken by Valery Legasov (Jared Harris) in the final episode of the global hit TV series Chernobyl, it comes at a point in the show when its most candid real-life character -- a celebrated scientist -- confronts the brute force of state power. Although he has been feted in the West for his honesty, Legasov has just informed the Soviet court of his involvement in a cover-up.

The lie is that the 1986 Chernobyl disaster was caused by operator error; the truth points to a state intent on cutting corners for cheap Cold War victories. But why...