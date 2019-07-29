Somalia: Political Temperatures Rise in Kismayo As Madobe Refuses to Meet Ethiopian

Jubaland President Ahmed Mohamed Islam, Ahmed Madoobe's has reportedly refused to meet with an Ethiopian delegation that reached Kismayo to try to mediate between his Jubaland administration and the Federal Government of Somalia over fears that Madoobe has kidnapped the Jubaland election process in his favour, reliable sources confirmed to Dalsan on Monday.

The source told Dalsan that the Ethiopian delegation wanted to pressure Ahmed Madoobe not to kidnap the Jubaland election process and convince him to open up the process in order for free and credible elections to take place. The latest Ethiopian delegation visited to Kismayo comes at the behest of the Somalia government after Mr. Fahad Yasin, Deputy Director of the Somalia National Intelligence Agency (NISA) went to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, last week to request Ethiopia's help in softening President Madoobe hard-line stand and aggression towards the Federal Government.

It is now clear that the Federal Government is using Ethiopia to either remove Madoobe in power or at least convince him to share power with them. Analyst say if President Madoobe accepts this Ethiopian mediation effort then he would be as good as politically dead since they will likely support the Federal Government choice for the top seat in Jubaland.

The Jubaland election is attracting so much interest from the region. Kenya, which has traditionally has been President Ahmed Madoobe's backer is silent and no one knows Nairobi's role in helping him return to power again in Jubaland. However, Madoobe's clan the Ogaden is divided. Mustafe Omer, President of Somali Ethiopian region and Faram Maalim, former Kenyan Deputy Speaker of Parliament are said to be against President Madoobe's re-election while Hon. Adan Duale and other North Eastern Kenya leaders position is still unclear.

The Somalia Federal Government preferred candidate, the Minister of Aviation and Transport Hon. Mohamed Abdullahi Salad Oomar together with other candidates including Madoobe's long time Raaskamboni friend and Former Jubaland spokesman Abdinasir Seeraar are expected to travel to Kismayu to take part in the Jubaland election scheduled for next month.