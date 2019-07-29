South Africa: Shuffling the Deck Chairs As the Crises At Kusile and Titanic Eskom Continue

analysis

Eleven years after construction began on Eskom's massive 4,800MW Kusile coal-fired power station in Mpumalanga, South Africa, not one of its six 800MW generator units is delivering power into the grid.

Construction began at Kusile in 2008, and all six generation units were planned to be in commercial service by the end of 2014. However, the sad reality is that by the end of July 2019, five years after 2014, only Unit 1 at Kusile has been handed over for commercial service.

While Units 2 and 3 have been synchronised to the grid, they are still undergoing testing and commissioning, and the units are not in commercial service yet.

"It must be noted that only Unit 1 is in commercial operation, and Units 2 and 3 are still in the commissioning process following first synchronisation", said Eskom deputy spokesperson Dikatso Mothae on 28 July 2019.

But worse, there are major design, execution and operational problems -- and currently, all three units at Kusile are down and out of service for various reasons.

A routine inspection on Unit 1 recently found some defects in various areas of the plant, which are now being repaired. The planned date for the return to...